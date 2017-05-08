Demi Lovato & Her Beau Have Split

It looks like Demi Lovato will be both cool and single for the summer. The singer and her boyfriend, Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos, have ended their relationship, according to People. The site reports that a source close to the couple has confirmed the breakup.
The two went public with their relationship in a series of couple-y Instagram posts (as most celebrities do) in early January after there were rumors that the two were connected in July 2016. The source tells People that they split amicably: "It wasn't a dramatic split," said the source. "Bomba is a good guy, and the relationship just ran its course." News of the newly single Lovato does come as a bit of a shock since just two weeks ago, Bomba was sharing photos of the two of them together with captions like "I miss you soo much!" For the unacquainted, Bomba is a 31-year-old MMA fighter. His sporty career choice appears to have rubbed off on Lovato in terms of her work out routine according to the 24-year-old singer's social media pages, which feature clips of her with doing her own mixed martial art moves.
In other life news, Lovato also recently shared that she will be the subject of an upcoming documentary titled I Am: Demi Lovato. She also revealed that she has a collaboration with Fabletics out soon, reaffirming the fact that no woman needs a man to get shit done.
Advertisement