Demi Lovato & Her Beau Have Split

The two went public with their relationship in a series of couple-y Instagram posts (as most celebrities do) in early January after there were rumors that the two were connected in July 2016. The source tells People that they split amicably: "It wasn't a dramatic split," said the source. "Bomba is a good guy, and the relationship just ran its course." News of the newly single Lovato does come as a bit of a shock since just two weeks ago, Bomba was sharing photos of the two of them together with captions like "I miss you soo much!" For the unacquainted, Bomba is a 31-year-old MMA fighter. His sporty career choice appears to have rubbed off on Lovato in terms of her work out routine according to the 24-year-old singer's social media pages, which feature clips of her with doing her own mixed martial art moves.