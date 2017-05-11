Let’s go back to Andre. Nessa blasts Andre for using her career to boost his own: she lost her song to Tory and Andre almost slept with Juicy to seal the Vegas business deal. Nessa is fed up, and Andre wants her to know this is who he really is. Considering all he's endured this episode and throughout this show, he isn't going to crumble at Nessa’s feet, even if he does care about her. Nessa is different from Rhonda: he and Rhonda were an evil power couple that would do anything to get on top, and Nessa isn't willing to let go of certain values to be with Andre and take over Empire. I always got the sense that she couldn't handle all of him: his complexities, his illness, his light, his dark, his vulnerability. But she shouldn't be expected to, either - he wasn't a great boyfriend to her. They aren't made for each other, and she definitely can't handle the truth about his family.