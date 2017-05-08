The actress Estella Warren, a former professional synchronized swimmer, was arrested Sunday for domestic violence, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to The Huffington Post on Monday. Allegedly, Warren threw cleaning fluid at her boyfriend and has been subsequently released on bail. The actress is most well-known for her role in the 2001 film The Planet Of The Apes.
As The Huffington Post notes, this isn't Warren's first scrape with the law. In 2011, Warren was arrested for driving under the influence. The actress hit three parked cars and, after attempting to flee the scene, was detained briefly before being released on a bail set at $100,000. Warren faced up to six months in jail for the arrest. After she was released, Warren entered a residential treatment facility where she wore an alcohol-detecting bracelet.
"[Warren] wants to prove she isn’t drinking," the actress' lawyer at the time Darren Kavinoky told People. "She’s committed to making the situation right and moving on in a way that’s appropriate."
After pleading no contest to the charges, Estrella spent 4 months in a residential treatment facility.
Warren, who now resides in Marina del Rey, enjoyed a healthy career in the early '00s — after starring in Burton's film, Maxim named her one of the "Hot 100" of 2001. She appeared eighth on the list, just below Britney Spears and above Mena Suvari.
Representation for Warren did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
