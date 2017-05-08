The Dystopian Future Is Only Just Beginning, Thanks To Climate Change

"Following our work and that of others, there is now a non-zero probability that pathogenic microbes could be revived, and infect us," Claverie told the BBC. "How likely that is is not known, but it's a possibility. It could be bacteria that are curable with antibiotics, or resistant bacteria, or a virus. If the pathogen hasn't been in contact with humans for a long time, then our immune system would not be prepared. So yes, that could be dangerous."