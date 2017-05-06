Loretta Lynn Hospitalized, Forced To Postpone Tour Dates

Loretta Lynn suffered a stroke on Thursday night at her home, in Hurricane Mills, TN, and was hospitalized in Nashville, according to a statement on her website.
The 85-year-old singer is "responsive and expected to make a full recovery," the statement says.
Under the advice of her doctors, her current tour schedule has been postponed. She was scheduled to perform a show at the Alabama Theater in Myrtle Beach, SC on May 6, Variety reports. That show is postponed, according to a rep for the country legend.
As Entertainment Weekly notes, Lynn was forced to cancel her annual Labor Day show at her Hurricane Mills home last year because she was recovering from a fall.
Lynn is a force for redefining the feminine in country music. Her 1975 song "The Pill," a feminist anthem addressing the freedom that comes with birth control for women, was famously banned by country radio.
Her latest album, 2016's Full Circle, was her first new album in 12 years. On it, she revisited her hit song "Fist City" as well as the first song she ever wrote, "Whispering Sea," and offered interpretations of a few country standards, including the old folk murder ballad "In The Pines" and Willie Nelson's "Always on My Mind."
"I just write about what I would do if it was me," Lynn told Rolling Stone of her songwriting career. "Some of the songs was me going through the stuff I was writing about. Like 'Fist City.' There's a lot of songs I've written that are about what things I've went through. I've had women come up and tell me that they were going through the same things. So I usually write from a woman's standpoint, unless it's something that doesn't have to be, like, 'Who's Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone?'"
