Loretta Lynn Hospitalized, Forced To Postpone Tour Dates

"I just write about what I would do if it was me," Lynn told Rolling Stone of her songwriting career . "Some of the songs was me going through the stuff I was writing about. Like 'Fist City.' There's a lot of songs I've written that are about what things I've went through. I've had women come up and tell me that they were going through the same things. So I usually write from a woman's standpoint, unless it's something that doesn't have to be, like, 'Who's Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone?'"