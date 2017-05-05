What's on my desk this week? A completely unexpected chocolate bar. It's called a Sunny and is crafted by organic edible goods brand Amy's. Aside from the brightly tropical packaging and unfamiliar name, what sets this particular bar apart from say an Almond Joy? Well fam, it's vegan and gluten-free.
I believe that I've already asserted my intense attachment to all things coconut AND almond — and that being said, those desires nearly pale in comparison to the love that I feel for all-things dark chocolate (and candy in general). So when faced with a bar that's not only filled with toasty coconut and almonds, but also covered in dark chocolate — I was game, but also skeptical. Could a vegan chocolate bar live up to the hype? Upon opening the packaging, the bars were separated into two sections (much like an Almond Joy or Mounds bar) and had a velvety and dark exterior. The first bite was glorious: smooth with a soft chew and just the right amount of crunch. The coconut was sweet, the almonds tasted toasty, and the chocolate? The chocolate was rich and intensely satisfying — it tasted like your drugstore variety favorite had grown up and gone gourmet.
This Sunny bar came to us in a box along with a slew of Amy's other organic candy offerings that were equally impressive and impossible to put down; the entire Food team flocked around for bites (it was like feeding time time for candy sharks). You can pick up your own favorite flavor of choice for $2.77 a bar in-store at participating retailers, or just commit by grabbing a whole 12-pack online.
*Hot Tip: Don't start an organic candy bar tasting without preparing yourself to finish it (all of it).
Welcome to Snack On This! A weekly series on all-things crunchy, crispy, smooth, savory, and sweet. Join us as we munch our way through the latest snacks that get a big thumbs up from our food team. (That usually means they've made it all the way from our mail pile to a more permanent spot in our not-so-official snack drawer.) Got suggestions for next week? Throw 'em our way in the comments below.
