I believe that I've already asserted my intense attachment to all things coconut AND almond — and that being said, those desires nearly pale in comparison to the love that I feel for all-things dark chocolate (and candy in general). So when faced with a bar that's not only filled with toasty coconut and almonds, but also covered in dark chocolate — I was game, but also skeptical. Could a vegan chocolate bar live up to the hype? Upon opening the packaging, the bars were separated into two sections (much like an Almond Joy or Mounds bar) and had a velvety and dark exterior. The first bite was glorious: smooth with a soft chew and just the right amount of crunch. The coconut was sweet, the almonds tasted toasty, and the chocolate? The chocolate was rich and intensely satisfying — it tasted like your drugstore variety favorite had grown up and gone gourmet.