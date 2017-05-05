Chris Pratt Gives Caviar Facials A Glowing Review

Superhero, blockbuster superstar, and everyman Chris Pratt isn't one to pass up on the chance to get pampered. While he's never been shy to share some of the more out-there (and photo-ready) beauty products that he's has slapped on his face, Yahoo Style reports that Pratt had a caviar facial and enjoyed every minute of it.
The specific treatment, which is a far cry from the sheet mask that he posted to Instagram last year, is the caviar illuminating facial from luxe Swiss skincare line La Prairie. The facial is available at the brand's own spas — but Pratt got his at the Ritz-Carlton in NYC. Yahoo notes the fancy treatment runs between $275 and $350, depending on add-ons and extras, and can be as much as $550.
"I got a facial at the hotel yesterday, yes, I did. I was going to get a massage and a facial. Anna set me up. At one point they were asking me if I wanted caviar rubbed on my face. Just when you think I'm a super-humble, normal guy, just remember that I got caviar rubbed on my face yesterday," Pratt told Yahoo Style of the pampering session. "It felt so good. Popped all the zits on my nose. My blackheads were gone."
While "caviar rubbed on my face" isn't exactly what the facial entails, the facial incorporates La Prairie's caviar-infused products. The pricey amuse bouche isn't just great for hors d'oeuvres: according to the brand, caviar packs major skin-care benefits, too. The products that include caviar provide major moisturization, pack the skin with essential nutrients, and leave it feeling soft, plump, and lifted.
So if Pratt is looking particularly shiny while he's out promoting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 this weekend, you'll know that he's not just basking in the glow that comes with starring in a worldwide blockbuster, he's got an esthetician to thank for it.
