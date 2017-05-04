Andy Cohen Has Major Plans For A New Reality Show

The premise of the show is simple. As Cohen explains in the first look, “We take someone who is looking for love. We set them up on three dates. We hear about their dates from both points of view.” But what is an Andy Cohen or Mike Fleiss show without an original plot twist? Unlike the original version of the show, Cohen will have the guests on the show score each other based on their first impressions. And there's a twist on the twist! Audience members also get to pick who they think is best suited for the guest. If the guest chooses the same person as the audience, they win $10,000.