Andy Cohen Has Major Plans For A New Reality Show

It seems like everything from the ‘90s is back by popular demand. Slip dresses, high shine lipgloss, and now, Love Connection. The final episode of the hit show was in 1994 after a decade-long run, save for a brief comeback in 1998.
Andy Cohen, mastermind of the Real Housewives franchise and host of the Bravo talk show Watch What Happens, was tapped back in January to host and co-executive produce a remake of the classic dating show. In an interview with E! News, Cohen shared that he was a fan of the original stating that “hosting the new version allows me to do one of the things I love most: meddling in people's personal lives.”
Cohen posted a sneak peak of Love Connection to his Twitter with the caption, “Want a sneak peek at @LoveConnection?” (Yes, Andy. Yes we do.) “I've got you covered! Get ready for romance, May 25…”
Also co-executive producing the show is The Bachelor’s Mike Fleiss, who was a fan of the original Love Connection. Fleiss shared a statement with Deadline in January:
"Love Connection was always one of my favorite programs. Show creator Eric Lieber was a close friend of mine. He taught me a lot about the relationship show format. The first rule—if the cast is good, just stay out of the way.”
The premise of the show is simple. As Cohen explains in the first look, “We take someone who is looking for love. We set them up on three dates. We hear about their dates from both points of view.” But what is an Andy Cohen or Mike Fleiss show without an original plot twist? Unlike the original version of the show, Cohen will have the guests on the show score each other based on their first impressions. And there's a twist on the twist! Audience members also get to pick who they think is best suited for the guest. If the guest chooses the same person as the audience, they win $10,000.
With two proven masters of drama and dating shows and new twists behind the wheel, it seems viewers are in for an entertaining new show this summer.
The revival will be airing on Fox on May 25.
