Is there anything Andy Cohen can't do? The man responsible for giving a platform to 2016's shadiest feud — and the entire Real Housewives franchise — has just been tapped to relaunch Love Connection. It's almost too perfect, right? Cohen will host and co-executive produce the classic dating show, which ended after a decade-long run in 1994. The series was brought back briefly in 1998 for one season. "I was a huge fan of the original Love Connection, and hosting the new version allows me to do one of the things I love most: meddling in people's personal lives," Cohen said in a statement, according to E! News. Mike Fleiss, creator of The Bachelor, is also on board as executive producer. "Love Connection was always one of my favorite programs. Show creator Eric Lieber was a close friend of mine. He taught me a lot about the relationship show format. The first rule — if the cast is good, just stay out of the way," Fleiss said in a statement, E! News reports. The original Love Connection has been out of commission for nearly two decades, which also explains why every YouTube clip of the show looks like "the tracking" needs to be adjusted. It'll be interesting to see how they revive the show for the Dating App Era. The new Love Connection is slated to premiere this summer. Here's hoping Cohen will make Chuck Woolery proud.
