Former Contestants Sound Off About THAT Moment On The Bachelor

If you're reading this, you probably already know what happened on Monday's episode of The Bachelor, season 21. (Yep, this series has outlasted Law & Order and ER; do with that information what you will.) But just in case you missed it: There were hot tubs, helicopters, a wedding photo shoot, Nick living his nightmare, and some other stuff . The episode also involved Corinne Olympios taking her top off and therefore (surprise!) getting pretty much slut-shamed by fans and other contestants alike. That's right: As is often the case, the real show came in the form of reactions on Twitter — in particular, from former contestants who weighed in on that topless moment (and a few others) with varying degrees of shade. We've rounded up some of the best and worst of this tweet spat, with a little help from Us Weekly . Props to Corinne for standing up for herself and her right to free the nipple. And thanks, former contestants, for sharing your many feelings about breasts, America, and your terrible doula puns. Former winner Catherine Giudici Lowe sounded off with a bang, as did former Bachelorette Jillian Harris.