Model Coco Rocha Says Air France Booted Her From First Class

Interestingly, Rocha is unusually familiar with the airline business. Not only has she travelled extensively working as a model, but her family works in the industry, as she told the New York Times in 2010. "My mother, Juanita, is an Air Canada flight attendant. My father, Trevor, and stepmother, Allana, both work in the airline industry. My 'auntie' Norah is a flight attendant, too. And my Uncle Stuart was a founder of Air Transat." She also noted in the piece that although flying is "second nature" to her, she doesn't necessarily like it. We can only imagine those feelings have intensified now.