Rumors that the co-hosts were dating started swirling after Brzezinski split from her husband of 23 years in December 2015. (Scarborough divorced his second wife in 2013.) “Everyone talks about how there was always something there,” Brzezinski told Vanity Fair. “Over the past year and a half, I realized I had to face these feelings and that it was time to stop putting them in a box. It was not an easy process and it was not an easy set of decisions for either of us. It was something I couldn’t deny anymore.”