Scarborough — who hinted at a relationship last month when he told The Hollywood Reporter , "We have a crackling on-air chemistry, and a crackling off-air chemistry, too" — came to a similar realization despite being weary of getting married again. “I thought after the last time that I would never, ever do this again in a million years,” he told VF. “Then it occurred to me that with us working together and being live on the air every day for three hours that we were forced, no matter what disagreements we had, what misunderstandings we had, to work through it and get right with each other by 5:59 A.M.”