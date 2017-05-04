Story from Body

This Instagram Post Captures The Crushing Pressure To Lose Weight After Having A Baby

Suzannah Weiss
The constant pressure women face to lose weight isn't just unfair — it can have devastating emotional consequences.
Women struggle with body image issues at all different stages of their lives, but the period right after giving birth can be especially difficult. Rather than embrace the changes that allowed them to have children, moms are taught to erase all signs of this experience and pursue Instagram-perfect "post-baby bodies." In a strikingly honest Instagram post, parenting blogger Brittany Noonan writes about the psychological toll this societal standard took on her, The Daily Mail reports.
"There was a time in my life when I wanted to die," she wrote. "I did not want to live. I wanted to escape, run away, disappear — I didn't want to be me all because of my body."
Next to these words is a sweet photo of herself in her underwear, holding her baby. "This photo would have destroyed me if I saw it when I was that girl because nothing was ever good enough," she wrote. "My only purpose in life then was to be what I thought was a better looking, skinnier version of myself because I thought that meant people would like me and I would be confident, happier, and free of all my self-hate and mental issues."
Now that she's gotten therapy and improved her mental health, she wants others suffering from poor body image to know there's a light at the end of the tunnel. "If you are struggling on any level with self-hate, I want you to know there is help and there is a way out," she wrote. "This resonates so deeply with me: 'I hope one day your human body is not a jail cell — instead, it's a sunny 2 p.m. garden with daisies thriving because of self love.' I know this is deep, but it's a subject I am passionate about discussing and changing for women everywhere in a time when we are constantly bombarded with pressure to be someone else."
As Noonan points out, these feelings of self-hatred don't have to have power over us. But it's also important to know that they're normal and nothing to be ashamed of. Many have felt them, and many have overcome them.

• REFLECTION• There was a time in my life when I wanted to die, I did not want to live. I wanted to escape, run away, disappear - I didn't want to be me all because of my body. I hated the vessel that carried me through life so much that I no longer wanted to exist because I felt like I couldn't escape the trap I felt like I was in physically and mentally. This photo would have destroyed me if I saw it when I was that girl because nothing was ever good enough ,my only purpose in life then was to be what I thought was a better looking, skinnier version of myself because I thought that meant people would like me and I would be confident, happier and free of all my self hate and mental issues . This weekend I was confronted with some triggers to my old self and it gave me time to reflect on how far I have grown & changed & how lucky I am that I took charge and sought the help I desperately needed to turn my life around. I am so lucky to have met the man of my dreams who supported me and held my hand through the toughest times during my intense psychological therapy journey and was gifted the blessing of having a beautiful daughter who changed my world and gave me a purpose and reason to once and for all learn to love the person I am and stop focusing on my reflection. Through learning to love who I am , finding a purpose (to help and motivate others) I actually now love my body and respect it for allowing me to walk, run, birth my daughter, hold her in my arms and in fact just to live my life every day. Now that I can see there is more to life I will forever be grateful that I did not let my mental illness win because if I did there would be no Milena & a world with out her would be a world with a little less sparkle. ✨ If you are struggling on any level with self hate I want you to know there is help and there is a way out. This resonates so deeply with me. "I hope one day your human body is not a jail cell, Instead it's a sunny 2pm garden with daisies thriving because of self love." I know this is deep but it's a subject I am passionate about discussing & changing for women every where in a time we are constantly bombarded with pressure to be someone else.

