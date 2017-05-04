PSA: There's a pretty nasty phishing attempt hitting lots of newsrooms right now. It looks like a Google Docs request.— Alex Fitzpatrick (@AlexJamesFitz) May 3, 2017
There's a widespread Google Docs phishing scam affecting all kinds of people (e.g., not just gov't or journalists) today. Be careful.— Waldo Jaquith (@waldojaquith) May 3, 2017
I got a Google Doc invite from a BuzzFeed email address, clicked on it, and it spammed everyone I’ve ever emailed— Joe Bernstein (@Bernstein) May 3, 2017
the new Washington status marker is whether or not you got the phishing google doc— Rosie Gray (@RosieGray) May 3, 2017
"And I couldn't help but wonder... if he was willing to share a Google Doc, why wasn't he willing to share his life?" pic.twitter.com/jcRpu3bps5— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) May 3, 2017
I'd like to share a Google Doc with you pic.twitter.com/jPOuUDNOjY— David Mack (@davidmackau) May 3, 2017
Pardon me while I turn on 2-step verification #GoogleDocs pic.twitter.com/Fa5SuXDuQu— Kayla Bradstreet (@KaylaBradstreet) May 3, 2017
When that Google Doc shows up in your inbox pic.twitter.com/DdHFEYUNHv— Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) May 3, 2017
We are investigating a phishing email that appears as Google Docs. We encourage you to not click through, & report as phishing within Gmail.— Gmail (@gmail) May 3, 2017