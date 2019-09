There are certainly a few shining examples that come to mind. On The Steve Harvey Show (Harvey’s late ‘90s sitcom, not his current talk show), Steve Hightower is a former musician whose days of fame in funk music are well behind him. He teaches music at a high school on the Westside of Chicago. He is wholly annoyed by his students and spends most of his time flirting with the school principal, Regina. When faculty at Bel-Air Prep insist that they can’t find a qualified candidate to teach their students African American history on The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, Aunt Viv volunteers to do the job. Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper was about a former NBA player who has to live with roommates after taking a job as a substitute teacher. There are a few scattered outliers from shows like A Different World and Family Matters, but that’s the end of the line.