Kim Davis Is Going Back To Court For Refusing To Issue Marriage Licenses

David Ermold and David Moore, now legally married, sued the country clerk for refusing to give them a license after the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide in June 2015. In December of that same year, U.S. District Judge David Bunning tossed out the lawsuit after Kentucky Gov. Matthew Bevin issued an executive order mandating that marriage licenses don't need to contain the name of the clerk who issued them. Bevin said the new directive was meant to "ensure that the sincerely held religious beliefs of all Kentuckians are honored, " and Judge Bunning said it meant the case against Davis should be dismissed.