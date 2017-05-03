Story from Weddings

This Jumbotron Proposal Went Very, Very Wrong & Yikes…

Natalie Gontcharova
Photo: Michael Ivins/Getty Images.
Once in a while, a proposal-gone-wrong story comes along that is so cringe-worthy and so anxiety-inducing that we: 1) don't even have the heart to laugh at it, 2) can't look away anyway.
This is such a story. On Sunday, according to Brides, a guy was planning to propose to his girlfriend in Fenway Park during a Red Sox game against the Chicago Cubs. Beer, baseball, Sweet Caroline, and a very public declaration of commitment — what could go wrong?!
Apparently, a lot. As the pair popped up on the Jumbotron screen, they looked to be in the middle of an argument. Witnesses said the woman said "no," and they kept on arguing.
Of course, the beer-fueled crowd went wild, according to some witnesses chanting, "She said no!" (Never change, Boston.) Twitter went crazy in the aftermath. One person caught the couple's ensuing confrontation on Twitter, and another tweeted that "the whole park is a reality show now."
Although no one seemed to catch the entire disaster on video, here's the snippet of their argument.
Twitter was on it:
One guy reported that he saw a couple on his plane "breaking up over this couple at Fenway breaking up over a botched proposal." Ugh, vicious cycle.
Moral of the story, according to another Twitter user? "1. Don't propose like this. 2. If you get proposed to like this, say yes for appearances... 3. Don't propose if you don't know what the answer is going to be."
