This Jumbotron Proposal Went Very, Very Wrong & Yikes…

Once in a while, a proposal-gone-wrong story comes along that is so cringe-worthy and so anxiety-inducing that we: 1) don't even have the heart to laugh at it, 2) can't look away anyway.
This is such a story. On Sunday, according to Brides, a guy was planning to propose to his girlfriend in Fenway Park during a Red Sox game against the Chicago Cubs. Beer, baseball, Sweet Caroline, and a very public declaration of commitment — what could go wrong?!
Apparently, a lot. As the pair popped up on the Jumbotron screen, they looked to be in the middle of an argument. Witnesses said the woman said "no," and they kept on arguing.
Of course, the beer-fueled crowd went wild, according to some witnesses chanting, "She said no!" (Never change, Boston.) Twitter went crazy in the aftermath. One person caught the couple's ensuing confrontation on Twitter, and another tweeted that "the whole park is a reality show now."
Although no one seemed to catch the entire disaster on video, here's the snippet of their argument.
This guy just proposed at Fenway on camera. She said no. Now they are arguing. That poor camera man pic.twitter.com/N9m8nOIXKH— Kim (@kimba7391) May 1, 2017
Twitter was on it:
I'm at the sox game and some dude proposed on the jumbo tron and the chick said no and the whole park is a reality show now— GVDS 4/20 (@JeremyWeave) May 1, 2017
Girl just said "no" it seems on engagement Jumbotron segment at Fenway Park. Crowd chanting "she said no".— Ricky Engelberg (@rje7) May 1, 2017
One guy reported that he saw a couple on his plane "breaking up over this couple at Fenway breaking up over a botched proposal." Ugh, vicious cycle.
@kimba7391 This couple on my plane are breaking up over this couple at Fenway breaking up over a botched proposal. pic.twitter.com/eFctGqxX9Q— John Voci (@johnjvoci) May 1, 2017
Moral of the story, according to another Twitter user? "1. Don't propose like this. 2. If you get proposed to like this, say yes for appearances... 3. Don't propose if you don't know what the answer is going to be."
@kimba7391 @stpete2you This seems like multiple life lessons to me: 1. Don't propose like this. 2. If you get proposed to like this, say yes for appearances.— davegladow (@davegladow) May 1, 2017
@kimba7391 @stpete2you Also 3. Don't propose if you don't know what the answer is going to be.— davegladow (@davegladow) May 1, 2017
