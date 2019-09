The ‘90s were the decade of my girlhood. In that 10-year span, I developed a sense of style, ideology, and identity around what it meant to be a woman. The mythology that I built around my gender identity is a true testament to gender as a social construct , but also a nod to the influences that helped me shape what it meant to be a girl. Pretty early on I knew that my girlhood was also wrapped up in the fact that I was Black. It was a part of myself that I learned to take seriously at a very young age. I was armed with Black dolls, books with Black characters, and outings to Black events in a way that was intentional. Naturally, my pop culture idols were often Black women as well. However, there was one who stood out to me more than all of the others. Her name was Melanie Brown, and most of the world called her Scary Spice.