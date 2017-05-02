Way before wearing our hair natural was the “thing” it is today for Black girls, Scary Spice had already bedazzled two bantu knots atop her head, with the rest of her curls free to fly behind her. She proudly donned all-leopard everything and rocked crop tops and high-heeled shoes that didn’t affect her mobility at all. She had a tongue ring. Scary Spice was loud when she didn’t need to be — something I would be reprimanded for well into adulthood — and she didn’t feel bad about it. Neither did I. As was the theme of the Spice Girls, girl power was her guiding light in life. While many of my other friends were into the polished, Black-girl-next-door offerings of Brandy and Monica — with their smooth love ballads about boys that were meant to be sang from windowsills — the thought of ruling the world on the strength of girl power alone was magical to me.