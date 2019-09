But amid the rallying cries were acknowledgements of the November defeat that still has the party, and many Democratic women, reeling. And the gala came at a tense time between the party and abortion rights advocates. Last month, a "Unity Tour" led by new DNC Chair Tom Perez and Sen. Bernie Sanders, came under fire from reproductive rights groups for including a rally for a Nebraska mayoral candidate who has supported legislation they consider counter to the cause . And earlier this week, House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi repeated her view that being a Democrat and supporting abortion rights are not mutually exclusive.