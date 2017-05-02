Trans People Have Strong Words For That Controversial Photo-Editing App

Speaking of #FaceApp...— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 25, 2017
[puts a picture frm bfore I came out as trans into the app, clicks the woman button, sees how it matches actual me] pic.twitter.com/mkui2hsKyZ
I'm honestly pretty interested in how #FaceApp imagines trans childhoods that never actually existed for many of us pic.twitter.com/tGJshlCSWJ— jes tom? (@jestom) April 23, 2017
@melstonemusic Hair ideas? Lol. The male one freaked me out ?. Never again. pic.twitter.com/MgOmL9GBgW— D Drufke (@ddrufke) April 27, 2017
.@transscribe To be honest, I didn't like the way the female filter made me so uber-femme. I looked like a 13 year old Barbie doll— Sara Ann M. (@abrahams_wife) May 1, 2017
@abrahams_wife @transscribe Same here, made me look 13 & very pale. I got some feels from seeing a young me tho. FFS feels too, even tho it's not an accurate depiction.— Jenny Messerly (@CodeWitchJen) May 1, 2017
@transscribe I can say I had the opposite reaction, as a trans masculine guy. Hardly any changes for the masculine side made me feel amazing.— Matty Thornley (@mat_has_a_hat) May 1, 2017
I would advise against trans people using the Face App btw. It will definitely fuck with you.— Katelyn Burns (@transscribe) May 1, 2017
@transscribe I actually liked it, it shows me that all I need to do is get rid of beard shadow and reshape my eyebrows.— Katrina (@KatrinaTransfem) May 1, 2017
@transscribe Annoying because it will show you what you (figurative you) could buy (but probably can't afford) with FFS, or annoying for another reason?— Jane Lemonhead (@Soul_Mining) May 1, 2017