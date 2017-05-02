Remember those $59 joggers that made waves last summer? It was a time when sweatpants were quickly gaining popularity, and still, made-in-the-USA clothing brand American Giant (which also boasts the "Greatest Hoodie Ever Made) won our hearts with its super-comfy fabric and wear-with-everything silhouette. Now, the company is back with its summer 2017 line, which is anchored around two focuses you're sure to get as much mileage out of: the dress and the kick-flare pant.
First up, the dress comes in three silhouettes, so there's one for every style and preference: A tank dress, a tee dress, and a maxi tee dress. They're all made from AG's tried-and-true slub fabric (a non-sheer, nice-and-weighty textile that's as comfortale as it is flattering), and range from under-$50 for the tank to $69 for the maxi.
"Fabric, in particular, stands out here; the fabric is the same Premium cotton slub fabric that we launched with our Premium T program last year," American Giant founder Bayard Winthrop tells Refinery29. "We had spent a year developing it with our partners, and we were excited about the overwhelming response we got when the Ts launched. The slub holds its drape, it flatters, and it isn’t transparent."
On top of the dresses, the brand's also debuting a $69 cropped kick-flare pant (a style you know we're fond of), so if you can't get away with sweatpants for the day — or just aren't into shorts — consider these your new go-to's.
"We take on categories that are classic, versatile, and timeless, but that aren’t executed on well," Winthrop explains. "The dresses on the market lacked great construction or were over-designed, so we wanted to build something she could get stuff done in and would last from season to season. Our approach hasn’t changed much since our first product. We want to make your go to, daily clothes that look great on, but are unfussy."
If these pieces are anything like the rest of the American Giant products we've fallen for, we're sure to wear them again and again — and you can, too. Now's the time to stock up on those unfussy staples that will carry you straight through the hottest months of the year.