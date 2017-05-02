Taco Bell Just Launched Its Version Of Chicken Nuggets

Most fast food restaurants, even those that aren't specifically geared toward all-things chicken, usually offer chicken nuggets on their menus. Even so, chicken nuggets aren't necessarily something you'd expect to find on the menu at Taco Bell. Nevertheless, the Tex-Mex fast food chain has been experimenting with chicken for some time now. First, TBell unveiled the Naked Chicken Chalupa, which was tragically laid to rest shortly after its release, and recently, it also announced it would be testing a Mexican Crispy Chicken Pizza in Columbus, Ohio. Since the chain has been working more and more with new takes on chicken, it was only a matter of time before Taco Bell announced it was coming out with a version of chicken nuggets. That day has come.
Advertisement
Taco Bell revealed today that it would soon be releasing a new take on classic chips and dip. The dish is called Naked Chicken Chips. The triangular-shaped "chips" are made with marinated white-meat chicken that are fried up with spices and seasoning. The Naked Chicken Chips will be served with TBell's Nacho Cheese sauce, so you can dip them just like tortilla chips.
Taco Bell Corp's chief marketing officer, Marisa Thalberg, explained in a recent press release, “The world wasn’t ready to say goodbye to Naked Chicken, and neither were we. Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, we went and added our famous Nacho Cheese to expose the traditional chips and cheese combo like only Taco Bell can.” We like the idea of dipping pretty much anything in nacho cheese, so we're certainly willing to try them. And, if they're anything like their predecessor, The Naked Chicken Chalupa, the internet won't be disappointed.
Starting on May 11, Naked Chicken Chips will be available in as a 6-piece for $1.99 or as a 12-piece for $2.99. We may soon have to make an unexpected addition to our ranking of the best fast food chicken nuggets.
Advertisement