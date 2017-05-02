This Judge Is Refusing To Hear Adoption Cases For Same-Gender Couples

"He has taken an oath to uphold the law, which by virtue of the equal protection clause does not tolerate discrimination on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation," said Charles Geyh, an Indiana University law school professor. "If he is unable to set his personal views aside and uphold the law — not just in an isolated case, but with respect to an entire class of litigant because he finds them odious — it leads me to wonder whether he is able to honor his oath." Geyh’s specialization is in judicial ethics.