Typically a dive into Solange’s Instagram world is like a taking a trip through an aesthetically pleasing multiverse brimming with high-art and an onslaught of enviable fashion decisions.
Last night however, Solange got cheeky with her followers. By now we’ve played, re-discovered, and overanalyzed her critically acclaimed album, A Seat At The Table. But the love many fans felt was given new life after a Twitter user @jiljilec memed lyrics from her hit song, “Cranes In The Sky,” alongside Muppet Kermit The Frog.
After spotting the epic 26-tweet thread, Solange screenshot the images and uploaded them to her Instagram stories. In the first tweet, the lyric “ I tried to drink it away” appears above a photo of our favorite amphibian puppet, surrounded by mini bottles of booze and a little golden chalice.
In another tweet, Kermit appears with a crown of roses for the line, “I tried to change it it with my hair.” And so the brilliantly hilarious interpretation goes on and on...and on.
Solange replied with a simple “Legit crying” to the series before posting for her followers. Her fans also approved.
Musician Questlove also posted the series for his one million followers to see. “Dog. Solange's account won me today #CranesInTheSkyPartOne,” he captioned the first post in a series of three.
In a feature published in Interview magazine, Solange described the meaning behind the song’s title: “I remember looking up and seeing all of these cranes in the sky. They were so heavy and such an eyesore, and not what I identified with peace and refuge,” she said. “I remember thinking of it as an analogy for my transition — this idea of building up, up, up that was going on in our country at the time, all of this excessive building, and not really dealing with what was in front of us.”
Despite the seriousness of the track, it’s clear a little well-timed humor goes a long way. Check out the series below.
thought a new dress would make it better pic.twitter.com/zOtTTgO4fh— faTEAma (@jiljilec) April 27, 2017
awayyy awayy awayyy awayy awaayy awayy awayy awayy awayy awayy awayy pic.twitter.com/Zvg6qVaD5Z— faTEAma (@jiljilec) April 27, 2017
well it's like cranes in the skyyy sometimes I don't wanna feel those metal clouds pic.twitter.com/gF3PI7drMp— faTEAma (@jiljilec) April 27, 2017
yeah it's like cranes in the sky sometimes I don't wanna feel those metal clouds pic.twitter.com/mHMERQQ3nB— faTEAma (@jiljilec) April 27, 2017
thought then my head be feeling clearer pic.twitter.com/8JrUM2XQ7Q— faTEAma (@jiljilec) April 27, 2017
thought moving round make me feel better pic.twitter.com/8dJO0YcoG8— faTEAma (@jiljilec) April 27, 2017
thought if I was alone then maybe I could recover pic.twitter.com/lHliNj5jqg— faTEAma (@jiljilec) April 27, 2017
