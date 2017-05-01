Nick Jonas Gives A Heartwarming Speech About Living With Type I Diabetes

Nick Jonas had a lot of encouraging things to say during his red carpet interview at the Radio Disney Music Awards. The singer spoke about the moment he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes saying that, "it was a moment in my life when I was just getting ready to start making music with my brothers, and touring, and it was something I thought would slow me down before I even got started."
Thankfully, the youngest member of the Jonas Brothers was not hindered by this news. "I'm in the healthiest place I've been since my diagnosis," he continued.
He went on to share how his diagnosis turned into a positive opportunity. "What I saw as the biggest challenge of my life really did become the biggest opportunity to bring some encouragement to people."
Jonas, who was honored at the event with the Hero Award, went on to share what came to mind when he found out that he would be receiving the award this year. "I started thinking about who some of my heroes are. Not the kind of heroes who wear capes and save cities from evil villains, but real people who are heroes because they've changed the world in some way and made it a better place, or people who directly impacted my life." He gave a shout out to his "amazing family," thanking his father who he counts as his "hero every single day."
Inspiring us with his words, he ended with a call to action for his fans, saying:
"We all have the power to change the world and make it a better place. Every day can be an opportunity to be a hero. If you're kind to someone who needs it, or you find a cause you're passionate about. You get involved with something and raise your voice in some way. It does make a difference and I would encourage all of you to do that."
