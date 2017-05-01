Dane, 44, plays naval captain Tom Chandler on The Last Ship, based on William Brinkley's 1988 post-apocalyptic novel. The TNT drama, executive-produced by Michael Bay, follows the story of Chandler's crew trying to survive aboard their ship in the aftermath of an epidemic that wipes out most of humanity. According to Variety, the cast and crew had just come back from a two-week break from filming when Dane requested the current pause in production in order to seek treatment. The show is filming season 5 immediately following the wrap of season 4, which is still expected to premiere on schedule this summer.