Eric Dane is taking a break from filming his current series in order to focus on managing his depression. Variety reports that The Last Ship is taking a production hiatus through Memorial Day. "Eric asked for a break to deal with personal issues," a rep for the actor told Variety. "He suffers from depression and has asked for a few weeks of downtime and the producers kindly granted that request. He looks forward to returning."
Dane, 44, plays naval captain Tom Chandler on The Last Ship, based on William Brinkley's 1988 post-apocalyptic novel. The TNT drama, executive-produced by Michael Bay, follows the story of Chandler's crew trying to survive aboard their ship in the aftermath of an epidemic that wipes out most of humanity. According to Variety, the cast and crew had just come back from a two-week break from filming when Dane requested the current pause in production in order to seek treatment. The show is filming season 5 immediately following the wrap of season 4, which is still expected to premiere on schedule this summer.
Few details are known about the circumstances surrounding the former Grey's Anatomy star's current battle with depression. Back in summer 2011, the actor — who has two young girls, 7-year-old Billie and 5-year-old Georgia, with wife Rebecca Gayheart — checked himself into a 30-day rehab after becoming addicted to the painkillers he was prescribed following a sports injury.
