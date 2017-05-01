Despite the layers of racially charged themes at play in Perry's comment: hair, which is still highly politicized, the word ‘black’ itself, and our first Black president — I’d like to state for the record that I wasn’t particularly offended. If anything, I thought it was a mean response to someone who was expressing fondness for the hair color that defined Katy Perry for years. I don’t like to be reminded that the only president who could ever rock 360-degree waves has moved on, leaving Trump to take his place. Was Perry’s comment annoying? Yep. Totally not funny? Absolutely. Maybe even a little rude? I think so. Cause for outrage? Not really. Moments like these are often a slippery slope; not everyone agrees on what crosses the line in terms of racial insensitivity — or worse.