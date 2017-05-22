And then we see her on a boat. Alone, except for a man steering her out into the water. She’s in scuba gear. It becomes immediately apparent what’s going on – earlier in the episode, Nora gave a speech about how if she wanted to kill herself, she’d go scuba diving, because there are so many ways of making death look like an accident while you’re under. Laurie, the wind in her hair, surrounded by blue, looks tranquil in a way we’ve never seen her. Before she can jump in, her kids call her to ask about some trivial video Jill used to like as a kid. Laurie remembers the title, and smiles and cries while she speaks casually to her kids for what is likely the last time. “I love you, mommy,” they both say. It’s heartbreaking, and is a last-second reminder that Laurie – despite the sympathy she’s perhaps raked up along the way – has an incurable cold streak. Too weak for the world, too weak for her loved ones, she’s punishing them with her absence once again. But this time, she’s finally ready for what that means.