When he tells the ferry’s captain about the crime, he’s met with disbelief. “God” is actually a local hero, a Bronze-winning Olympian named Bernard who “died” in a fall, came back to life, and said he was God. It’s a local legend the people see with humor, but God sees with conviction. Because of his notability, and the general pandemonium on the boat, the captain ignores Matt’s claims that God killed a man. Matt, unable to let it go, tries to tell the others on the boat what happened, but he accidentally says the name “Frasier” out loud, which sets off a ceremonial something or other. The people restrain Matt and bring the handmade figure of a lion out, dancing manically, up to something sacrificial. A woman caresses Matt and attempts to take off his pants, as the others lower some tube down to his genital area — frightened and deranged, Matt breaks free and admonishes them for being careless animals while a man of their own was killed. But they don’t care — they just boo him and continue on.