Once in Melbourne, Nora follows directions to the secret location where she’ll begin the crossing over procedure. As she waits for a bus to the facility, a woman asks her to watch her baby while she goes on a job interview, a task Nora grudgingly accepts. When the bus arrives and the woman isn’t back, Nora runs inside, gives the baby back, and chases after the bus, catching it just in time. Later, after meeting the female doctors running the “scam” and going through the first steps of preparation, Nora realizes this mother and baby were likely a test. The female doctors ask Nora one last question before she is to go forward with the procedure, a hypothetical situation wherein two twin babies are born, and one will discover the cure for cancer. Would Nora choose to kill the other baby for this to happen? (This is the same question we saw an unnamed man in last week’s episode wondering aloud, just before setting himself on fire in front of Kevin, Sr.) She pauses, asks a few follow-up questions (are the kids hers, how does it die) before concluding that kids die every day, so what’s one more.