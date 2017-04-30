What This Instagrammer Wants You To Stop Doing With Your Fat

Hey 'gram ??. It's been a while. _ So one of my fave bopo figures @bodyposipanda tweeted something about a month ago that said: "Bopo challenge: only touch your body with kindness today! No pulling/poking/grabbing, just soft strokes & nice words. You're doing great ?" _ Upon finding this tweet, I have been trying really, really hard to make sure I am kinder to my body. Instead of pinching and grabbing, I'm patting. "Hi, squish. You're here. And that's okay." _ My wonderful boyfriend, upon seeing how much this tweet has changed my point of view, has adopted a new saying: "pats and rubs only". Whenever I feel self-conscious about my belly, he gets me to repeat it and give my extra squish a lil pat. _ No more grabbing. Pats and rubs ONLY. Try it. Instead of wishing it wasn't there, give it a lil pat and acknowledge it. It's a part of you. Your body has gotten you through everything up until this point and it deserves to be loved. There's no time like the present to start trying to rebuild your relationship with your body. _ #bopo #bodypositive #bodypositivemovement #bopowarrior #boporevolution #bopowarrior #bopogoals #bopotribe #bopobabe #bodypositivity #bodypos #bodyposi #allbodiesaregoodbodies #everybodyisflawless #selflove #selfworth #loveyourself #youarebeautiful

A post shared by Natalie ✌? (@bopo.love) on Apr 28, 2017 at 4:21am PDT