What This Instagrammer Wants You To Stop Doing With Your Fat

"Your body has gotten you through everything up until this point and it deserves to be loved. There's no time like the present to start trying to rebuild your relationship with your body," Natalie says in her Instagram post . This exercise in body positivity challenged her to think differently. In the process she adopted the phrase, "Pats and rubs ONLY." She encouraged her followers to try it for themselves saying, "Instead of wishing it wasn't there, give it a lil pat and acknowledge it. It's a part of you."