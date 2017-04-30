The Flash Is Engaged — For Real, Not On TV

Grant Gustin, who you may know as The Flash, recently became engaged to his girlfriend, LA Thoma.
The 27-year-old CW actor shared the happy news on his Instagram Saturday with a photo of the two of them at the beach. The comments section exploded as fans of Gustin were quick to congratulate them on their news.
According to Gustin's Instagram, the newly engaged couple have been together for just over a year. Aside, from the many-a-cute photos on their respective Instagrams, Gustin has kept much of his relationship with Thoma out of the public eye.
Quick to share in their happy news, friend Leela Rothenberg shared a screenshot of her Facetime conversation with the couple captioning it by saying, "DOUBLE INSTA FOR LOVE!!!!!!!! My heart is exploding!!" This, followed by a string of heart and ring emojis ending her caption by saying, "I LOVE LOVE."
Gustin's costars from The Flash and past projects were quick to offer congratulations of their own. Andy Mientus, who appears on the show as Hartley Rathaway/Pied Piper commented on the Instagram post saying, “DUDE!!!!! IS THAT WHAT I THINK IT IS?!??” Also quick to comment was costar and on-screen love interest, Candice Patton who wrote, “Huge congrats!!” Melissa Benoist, who worked with Gustin on Glee as well as The Flash and Supergirl musical crossover special, chimed in with congratulations by simply saying what we are all thinking, “YAYYY!!!!!”
While the actor's Instagram announcement was uncaptioned, the huge smiles on both of their faces would indicate its save to say that this is one of those moments where a picture speaks a thousand words.
