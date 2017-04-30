The Flash Is Engaged — For Real, Not On TV

Gustin's costars from The Flash and past projects were quick to offer congratulations of their own. Andy Mientus, who appears on the show as Hartley Rathaway/Pied Piper commented on the Instagram post saying, “DUDE!!!!! IS THAT WHAT I THINK IT IS?!??” Also quick to comment was costar and on-screen love interest, Candice Patton who wrote, “Huge congrats!!” Melissa Benoist, who worked with Gustin on Glee as well as The Flash and Supergirl musical crossover special, chimed in with congratulations by simply saying what we are all thinking, “YAYYY!!!!!”