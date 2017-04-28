Twitter Reacts To The Craziest Things Trump Said In His NRA Speech

He couldn't stop talking about the election
I'd imagine at least 2/3 of every phone call with foreign leaders is Trump reliving his election night victory.— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) April 28, 2017
100 days after entering the White House, Donald Trump is still reminiscing election night, like he needs to hold on to this victory feeling https://t.co/nyFhyF1DxE— Karim Lebhour (@KaLebhour) April 28, 2017
I'm watching Trump's speech to NRA. He's just rambling about the US election. That was almost half a year a go! Move on mate!— Sam Shedden (@SamShedden) April 28, 2017
Kinda apt Trump is using a speech today to do something he's done for the past 99 days: boast about his electoral college victory.— David Mack (@davidmackau) April 28, 2017
It has been nearly 6 full months, and Trump can't stop reliving election night, publicly.— Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) April 28, 2017
He referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as "Pocahontas" — again
"Trump's base LOVE the 'Pocahontas' stuff!" - CNN— Pin Head (@PiercedSkull) April 28, 2017
Hitler's base LOVED the 'genocide stuff' too but that doesn't make it any less fucked up.
Racist "Pocahontas" remarks, President Trump again showing no respect for women @SenWarren or Native Americans. #Resist #100days #Impeach45— Nicki (@nickiknowsnada) April 28, 2017
And Donald Trump just called ElIzabeth Warren "Pocahontas."— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) April 28, 2017
When is that pivot coming again?
"Get em the hell out of here."— Tim Mak (@timkmak) April 28, 2017
-something Trump has said on stage about the gang MS-13, protesters, and a baby
Trump talking about MS-13 like they just got here or something but I guess #MAGA needs another buzzword for them to salivate over— Indiana Jones' Fists (@KrimsonVnm) April 28, 2017
What he failed to mention
Things not mentioned in Trump's NRA speech:— Leon Wolf (@LeonHWolf) April 28, 2017
1. Constitutional carry
2. Reciprocity reform
3. Anything about gun laws at all