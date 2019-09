Twitter Reacts To The Craziest Things Trump Said In His NRA Speech

The president's speech was just a rehashed version of his greatest campaign hits, aimed at his base, and possibly as an effort to lift his own spirits. Because, if we're being honest, Trump is ending his first 100 days with many broken promises and a trail of losses. We're not "tired of winning," as he claimed we would be by now. But at least for one afternoon, it almost felt like he had actually achieved something — in his eco-chamber, at least.