Twitter Reacts To The Craziest Things Trump Said In His NRA Speech

Andrea González-Ramírez
Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images.
On the eve of his 100th day in office, President Trump traveled to the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual convention to deliver a campaign-like speech that defended the Second Amendment but failed to mention how his administration will protect said constitutional right.
It's the first time a sitting president has gone to the NRA convention since President Ronald Reagan attended in 1983. During his speech in Atlanta, GA, Trump said the Obama administration's "eight-year assault" on Second Amendment rights came to a "crashing end" after he was elected last November.
Ironically, the Secret Service banned guns at the gun-centric event.
Trump also thanked the NRA for its support during the presidential campaign and said he'll have the back of gun-owners as long as he's in office.
"No longer will federal agencies be coming after law-abiding gun owners. No longer will the government be trying to undermine your rights and freedoms as Americans," he said, adding, "Instead we will work with you by your side."
One of the things Trump has done to protect said rights was quietly overturn an Obama-era measure requiring the Social Security Administration to provide information about people with mental illness that wished to purchase a gun for the routine background checks.
But other than praising the concept of freedom as "God's gift," Trump fell into old campaign patterns. Below, we rounded up how Twitter users reacted to the two most outlandish things he said, and the one major thing he didn't talk about.

He couldn't stop talking about the election

Not only did President Trump give maps of the electoral college to Reuters' journalists during a recent interview, but he also touted his election night victory in his speech today. In case you didn't know, it's been 170 days since November 8.
One would imagine that someone who won and is currently sitting in the Oval Office as the leader of the free world would stop talking about a six-month-old event by now. Naturally, Twitter users were quick to call him out.

He referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as "Pocahontas" — again

After talking about the election, Trump said he had "a feeling that in the next election you’re going to be swamped with candidates," before adding, "It may be Pocahontas, remember that."
He has used that derogatory, racist nickname for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, making fun of her Native American heritage, over and over again. Twitter users were quick to point out how disrespectful it is, and why it isn't funny that his supporters at the convention loved the comment.

What he failed to mention

For all his talk about immigration, the wall, his "great" electoral college victory, and other unrelated topics, Trump failed to talk about one basic thing at the gun convention: guns.
The president's speech was just a rehashed version of his greatest campaign hits, aimed at his base, and possibly as an effort to lift his own spirits. Because, if we're being honest, Trump is ending his first 100 days with many broken promises and a trail of losses. We're not "tired of winning," as he claimed we would be by now. But at least for one afternoon, it almost felt like he had actually achieved something — in his eco-chamber, at least.
