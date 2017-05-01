This Airport Has The Best Food, According To Anthony Bourdain

It looks like Singapore isn't the only Asian country that offers tasty meals inside its airports. Bourdain also told NYT that the Tokyo airport has an "extraordinarily good" sushi bar next to the gates that serve flights to America. Lucky us. If you ever find yourself roaming around the Tokyo airport looking for something other than sushi — we'll just assume you got your fill while vacationing in Japan, though we can't really imagine ever getting sick of sushi — Bourdain suggests hitting up the Lawson convenience store. He says the store sells " ethereal egg salad sandwiches that defy logic and science with their deliciousness and apparent freshness." If you decide to go that route, we suggest finishing the sandwich before you get on the plane. Your fellow passengers won't thank you for bringing smelly egg salad on a 12-hour flight.