This Airport Has The Best Food, According To Anthony Bourdain

Like Ramsay, Anthony Bourdain does not like to eat on airplanes, so he usually tries to grab something in the airport before his flight takes off. This is especially true if he's in Singapore's Changi Airport. According to Bourdain, at this airport, there's an incredible hawker center. It's technically meant for the Changi Airport employees, but it's also open to the public, and very much worth checking out. By the way, a hawker center, is kind of like a food court or marketplace that has a variety of different venders selling ready-to-eat meals. Singapore is home to several notable hawker center. In fact, two hawker center-based food stalls in Singapore were awarded a Michelin Star last year, according to The Telegraph . So this isn't like any mall food court we're used to here in the U.S.A.