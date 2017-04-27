This Airport Has The Best Food, According To Anthony Bourdain

We know that celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay would never be caught dead eating on an airplane, though he has no problem stopping by his own restaurant, Plane Food, whenever he's flying out of London's Heathrow Airport. However, according to another famous chef, Heathrow isn't actually the best airport in the world for a delicious meal.
In a recent interview with The New York Times, Anthony Bourdain revealed a few of the things he can't travel without. In addition to dishing about his wildly inventive method of using a folded up sweatshirt as a pillow during flights, the Parts Unknown star also talked about which airports around the world offer the best food. As someone who travels to exotic places for a living, he seems like the right person to get this info from. In his words, he's "tragically familiar with the offerings at just about every airport in the world."
Like Ramsay, Anthony Bourdain does not like to eat on airplanes, so he usually tries to grab something in the airport before his flight takes off. This is especially true if he's in Singapore's Changi Airport. According to Bourdain, at this airport, there's an incredible hawker centre. It's technically meant for the Changi Airport employees, but it's also open to the public, and very much worth checking out. By the way, a hawker centre, is kind of like a food court or marketplace that has a variety of different venders selling ready-to-eat meals. Singapore is home to several notable hawker centre. In fact, two hawker centre-based food stalls in Singapore were awarded a Michelin Star last year, according to The Telegraph. So this isn't like any mall food court we're used to here in the U.S.A.
It looks like Singapore isn't the only Asian country that offers tasty meals inside its airports. Bourdain also told NYT that the Tokyo airport has an "extraordinarily good" sushi bar next to the gates that serve flights to America. Lucky us. If you ever find yourself roaming around the Tokyo airport looking for something other than sushi — we'll just assume you got your fill while vacationing in Japan, though we can't really imagine ever getting sick of sushi — Bourdain suggests hitting up the Lawson convenience store. He says the store sells " ethereal egg salad sandwiches that defy logic and science with their deliciousness and apparent freshness." If you decide to go that route, we suggest finishing the sandwich before you get on the plane. Your fellow passengers won't thank you for bringing smelly egg salad on a 12-hour flight.
