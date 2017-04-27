Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston have always been couple goals. So it's not a surprise when Theroux praised Aniston's work ethic in an interview about The Leftovers with Esquire.
In the past, the couple have fought (adorably) about Theroux's facial hair. They've also teased the possibility that they might work together again soon. Hell, even their birthday antics are endearing.
Theroux once again told Esquire he would consider collaborating with Aniston. But don't expect him to spill any details.
"We were talking about an idea I had that we might start to develop together," he said.
In fact, he'd hardly talk about their marriage at all, except to say he's "no brighter than any man." But Aniston doesn't intimidate him. He told Esquire he loves her success.
"She's successful for a reason," he told the mag. "We're not in competition." Pause. "If I was competing for the same job as her, I might be less forgiving."
An honest answer! Aniston is a force of nature. Theroux is a fine actor, but he's never had a hairstyle named after him. Safe to say, if they were in competition, we'd have our money on the Rachel over the Leftover any day. But it's always great to see spouses praising each other unbidden.
