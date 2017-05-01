This story was originally published on April 27, 2017.
This year, Taco Bell proved that its food goes hand in hand with romance when it introduced a wedding package at its flagship store in Las Vegas. But, the fast food chain wasn’t satisfied with simply being the happy ending of your love story. It also wants to help you get there by offering a way to have a truly romantic dinner date. No, Taco Bell isn't just suggesting you take your S.O. on a date to any restaurant location — although we certainly don't think there's anything wrong with that. Instead, the company will soon make reservations available for dinner at the official Taco Bell Test Kitchen.
The Taco Bell Test Kitchen, which is located in Irvine, CA, is where all those innovative menu items like the Naked Chicken Chalupa and Doritos Locos Tacos were created. Talk about an impressive location for a date. Soon, fans will have a chance to make dinner reservations at the Test Kitchen the same way you make reservations at your favorite neighborhood bistro.
Starting on Cinco de Mayo, 32 reservations for the Test Kitchen will become available on OpenTable. According to a recent press released, the first dining experience will take place on Friday, May 19, 2017. If you're lucky enough to get your hands on one of these exclusive reservations, you'll get dinner in the kitchen completely free of charge. What will that dinner entail? The dishes will be twists on your favorite Taco Bell menu items, and you'll also get to try out some products that aren't yet on the market. Every part of the experience is inspired and plated by Taco Bell’s top creators and chefs.
Before you enter there are a few things you need to know. You must be 21 years of age to make reservations, and the company won't cover your travel costs, an important thing to keep in mind if you live far away from Irvine, CA. If you don't get a table when the OpenTable URL is unveiled on May 5, 2017, don't lose hope. Taco Bell says that after the first event on May 19, more will be added throughout the year. We're betting that if you end up taking your partner on a date at the Test Kitchen, it will impress them so much that they may even agree to marry you at the Taco Bell chapel one day.
