Julius is tall, laser-focused, and not someone to mess around with. In a world of wild fans, someone like Beyoncé needs surveillance at all times to make sure everything goes smoothly and safely — especially now that she is pregnant with her two royals-to-be. Julius would, in the words of Bruno Mars, catch a grenade for her. But is he ever given the recognition for his tireless work over the years (he first starting working for the singer in 2008)? According to one Twitter user, @babyheirandafro , the answer is no. So, they aimed to fix that. In an interview with Essence, Mariah (the Twitter user's real name) said she was inspired to compose the thread because she missed Beyoncé. (Which, same.)