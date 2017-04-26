Erika Jayne Lives Life To The Fullest In Her Birthday Suit On Instagram

Erika Jayne knows that social media is fairly judgemental of nude photos. (To be fair, social media is judgemental of nearly everything, with the grand exception of puppers and kittens.) The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star shared a photo of herself in the buff on Instagram, as E! Online points out, and prepared herself for an onslaught of offended commenters.
"I posted this knowing most of you would be judgmental and couldn't resist a chance to tear me down and I was right," she wrote in the caption. The photo itself appears to be of Jayne in her bedroom wearing nothing save for a pair of strappy heels.
As to what her followers should do instead of judging her pic, Jayne, 45, gave these instructions: "Go be offended at your own life." The full caption reads:
"Mikey made me do it ... Miami nights
1. This is my pre DWTS body
2. I am not currently in Miami but am in NYC
3. I posted this knowing most of you would be judgmental and couldn't resist a chance to tear me down and I was right.
4. Go be offended at your own life.
5. I'm living my life to the fullest."
Mikey made me do it ... Miami nights ?? 1. This is my pre DWTS body? 2. I am not currently in Miami but am in NYC 3. I posted this knowing most of you would be judgmental and couldn't resist a chance to tear me down and I was right. 4. Go be offended at your own life. 5. I'm living my life to the fullest. ❤️
The majority of commenters, though, share Jayne's mind. The general consensus regarding the photo is: " YAAASSS QUEEENNN" or "Slay girl!!! Fuck the haters." or the ever-reverent "the crown is heavy my queen."
Jayne, who joined the Bravo reality show in 2015, has come to be a beloved member of the Real Housewives franchise for her fuck-all attitude. Her fans love her for her unapologetic candor. A dancer and singer, the star is provocative and overtly sexual — Jayne literally has a song titled, "How Many F••ks?" in which she repeatedly asks, "How many fucks do I give?" (The answer, also in the song, is none.) This persona doesn't come cheap, though. The star told InTouch in April that it costs a staggering $40,000 a month to be Erika Jayne.
"It's a lot," she said. "Maybe $40,000 a month on clothes, shoes, and accessories." (Jayne also has a song titled "XXPEN$IVE" that states simply: "It's expensive to be me.")
Her defiance is what makes her a popular addition to the Housewives franchise. One fan commented on the nude photo, "I love it, continue with your take over of the #RHOBH best addition in years!" So, nude photos for Jayne don't necessarily alienate her fans; in fact, it seems these types of posts are what bring her fans closer. Keep living life to the fullest, Jayne — it's working.
As for anyone who found the post distasteful, see Erika Jayne's post below.
