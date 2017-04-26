This Is Why Solange's Makeup Always Looks So Damn Perfect

If there's one person we'd most want to party with, it's Solange. The woman wore a pantsuit on her wedding day to make sure she could get down. That's our kind of girl.
So, it should come as no surprise that the singer slayed every single day of Coachella. But between all of the electrifying performances and parties, there was one thing we noticed: The woman's makeup did not melt, once. Even in the dry, dusty, intense desert heat, her skin stayed glowing and hydrated. And now we know why.
In an exclusive interview with The Cut, makeup artist Dana Delaney said Solange's flawless festival look all came down to a killer primer: Urban Decay B6 Vitamin-Infused Prep and Priming Spray.
“Since I wasn’t using any foundation, I wanted to make sure her skin looked healthy and primed,” she said, noting that Solange did wear concealer. “There’s really nothing you can do to control sweat, but you can mask shine.”
This new mist, which can be used as a primer or touch-up spray, has vitamin B6 and vitamin E to treat tired skin, as well. So, until Solange starts returning our calls, it's officially becoming our new summer sidekick.
