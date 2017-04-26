Every Reason Ivanka Trump Is In The News Today

The last couple days have been quite busy for Ivanka Trump, and it shows. The first daughter made her first international trip this week to Germany, where she talked about female entrepreneurship and defended her father's polices and treatment of women; she gave out a couple of exclusive interviews to places like Breitbart and NBC News; and she unveiled her plan for a new foundation.
If you feel like there are 857 headlines about Trump out there today, rest assured that you're not the only one overwhelmed with the amount of information published in the last 12 hours.
Advertisement
To make your life easier, we summarized each story related to Trump so you can make sense of it all. Read on to find out every reason the first daughter is making news today.
Workers at the factory making her clothing line were reportedly underpaid
A financial audit obtained by The Washington Post showed that workers at the Chinese factory that makes clothing for the first daughter's eponymous brand routinely worked overtime while making making less than minimum wage.
The report found that 80 employees at the manufacturer employed by G-III Apparel Group (which owns the Ivanka brand's license) worked about 60 hours a week and earned wages of just over $62 per week in 2016. (This would mean they were paid about $1 per hour to produce the clothes for the first daughter's brand. These items retail for about $150 on average.)
The Post also reports, "Trump has no leadership role in G-III, and the report did not give the factory’s name or location, or say whether it was working on Ivanka-brand products at the time of the inspection."
She said allowing Syrian refugees into the U.S. "has to be part of the discussion"
During her stay in Germany, Trump gave an interview to NBC News reporter Hallie Jackson. When asked about the Syrian refugee crisis and how Germany has opened its borders, the first daughter gave a take very different from her father's.
"I think there is a global humanitarian crisis that's happening, and we have to come together, and we have to solve it," she said.
Advertisement
"Does that include opening the border to Syrian refugees in the U.S.?" Jackson asked.
"That has to be part of the discussion, but that's not going to be enough in and of itself," Trump replied.
“That has to be part of the discussion, but that’s not going to be enough.” @IvankaTrump on opening borders to Syrian refugees in US pic.twitter.com/iIuI9ZXPYq— TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 26, 2017
While President Trump has signed multiple executive orders banning Syrian refugees from entering the U.S., and his oldest son famously compared refugees to poisoned Skittles, it seems like the first daughter is inclined to be a little more humanitarian.
But the fact that Ivanka broke away from her father's policies is not a surprise: She has been said to be a "moderating force" in the White House who believes in defending Planned Parenthood and fighting climate change.
However, her seemingly moderate beliefs have had little effect on the policies enacted by her father's administration.
For example, President Trump signed a bill earlier this month allowing states to withhold federal funds from health care providers, such as Planned Parenthood, that offer abortion services. He doesn't believe in climate change (calling it a Chinese hoax) and signed an executive order rolling back President Obama's plan to curb climate change. Even the first daughter's tweet during National Library Week backfired because Trump's proposed federal budget would cut funding to organizations such as the Institute of Museum and Library Services, which distributes grants to local libraries.
So, it's unlikely Ivanka's desire to open U.S. borders to Syrian refugees will do much to change her father's mind.
She's creating a fund for female entrepreneurs
Advertisement
According to the report, several corporations and countries including Canada, Germany, and a handful of Middle Eastern countries already committed to working with the initiative. Axios reports that the fund would give both "working and growth capital" to small and medium-sized enterprises.
It also reports that President Trump supports the idea, and Ivanka already met up with World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim to discuss how to make the fund work.
Twitter was really mad about a comment Fox News' Jesse Watters made about her
The controversial Bill O'Reilly protege (whose greatest hits include a blatantly racist segment on Asian people and asking how the death of Black people is "the white man's problem") was under fire for making an 0ff-color comment about the first daughter.
Watters and a panel on The Five were discussing how Ivanka was booed during her appearance at the W20 Summit in Berlin Tuesday. The host hit on "the left" for disrespecting the first daughter before making a comment that could be interpreted as demeaning.
"I really like how she was speaking into that microphone," Watters said with a smirk, while making a hand motion of how the first daughter was "holding" the microphone.
Here's the full clip of Jesse Watters saying he liked how Ivanka "was speaking into that microphone." pic.twitter.com/hwfJl3jil5— David Mack (@davidmackau) April 26, 2017
Twitter users quickly pointed out that the comment could be interpreted as a thinly veiled sexual joke — and they weren't happy about it.
The irony of Jesse Watters is laughable. He opens up by saying Libs don't respect Ivanka, then makes a sex joke about her 3 secs later...— Derrick Lewis (@Derrick_MSU_106) April 26, 2017
On Wednesday morning, Watters took to the social media platform to defend himself. "On air I was referring to Ivanka's voice and how it resonates like a smooth jazz radio DJ," he tweeted. "This was in no way a joke about anything else."
Advertisement
Still, many people remained skeptical about his explanation. (Because, if we're being honest, that explanation does sound like bull.)
@jessebwatters Yeah. Right. That's why you imitated the way she was "holding" the mic. Ick.— LM Lawrence (@ELEMEL67) April 26, 2017
You got all that? Today has definitely been a lot. And we're pretty sure that as Ivanka's role in the White House evolves, there'll be even more headlines featuring her name. But hopefully what we hear about are her policy stances, not about her ability to hold a microphone in a certain way.
Advertisement