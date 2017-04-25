Here's Why Elisabeth Moss Is A Fan Of Her Dark Circles

Long days and short nights are the norm when you’re killing it in your career — and dark circles often come with the territory. (You can also be genetically predisposed to them — thanks, mom.) Most reach for a tub of eye cream and concealer, but if you're Elisabeth Moss in Hulu’s adaptation of The Handmaid’s Tale, you just embrace 'em as part of the job.
Moss, who is both a producer and actress for the series, rarely wears any makeup on the show at all. In fact, in an interview with Yahoo Style, Moss says her character Offred's shadows are the real thing.
“The fact that my makeup and hair took 30 to 45 minutes at the most was amazing,” she said. “If you’re not sleeping a lot because you’re working your [butt] off and you get dark circles and bags under your eyes — the more you have, the better. You’re supposed to look stressed.”
One day during production, Moss admitted that she came to set a little too well-rested, and they ended up painting on her dark circles with makeup. “I came in and my makeup artist was like, ‘Oh dear,’ and was disappointed that I didn’t have the dark circles under my eyes that we needed," she said.
Spending more time sleeping and less time blending in our concealer every morning? Sounds like the perfect gig to us.
