Is Justin Timberlake In Kingsman: The Golden Circle? An Investigation

Justin Timberlake is a man who can sing, act, and make us laugh. He's a dad who supports man buns, and makes us enjoy his presence even in movies like Trolls. So it doesn't come as too much of a surprise that the 36-year-old former NSYNC star would appear in a popular action movie franchise. (I mean, who can forget his action-packed role in In Time?) Following the release of the trailer for Kingsman: The Golden Circle (the sequel to 2015's entertaining secret agent comedy, Kingsman: The Secret Service) one site that shall not be named, and a few Twitter users, claimed that the former "SexyBack" singer appeared briefly in the film's first trailer. Intrigued, since his name has not been attached to the project — nor does it appear on the film's IMDb page — I watched the trailer. It's quite a good trailer, with explosions, and gravity-defying action sequences, and cool gadgets to fight evil doers. In the two-minute long video, we meet a new cast of characters (some American Kingsmen presiding in the West it seems) with names like Agent Whiskey and Agent Tequila.
And then I realized the fourth time watching it that this Mickey Mouse Club alumnae is 100 percent not in this movie... but in my investigation I did figure out what could be leading everyone to believe so — people are confusing him with Pedro Pascal (who you recognize from Narcos and Game of Thrones). Yeah, I know WTF.
But, since you're here, let me tell you who ACTUALLY is in this movie. (I promise I can tell the difference between Timberlake and Pascal, so you're in good hands.)