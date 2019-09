Just call Daniil Istomin the Siberian Sweeney Todd. The stylist, who works in the city of Novosibirsk, apparently has a bit of a reputation around town — not because he’s left a mysterious rash of murders and meat pies in his wake, thankfully, but because he eschews traditional haircutting scissors in favor of a hatchet. Clients lie down on a table, or sit upright in a chair, and Istomin casually hacks away at their lengths and ends with a hand axe. (It’s a dry cut , in case you were wondering.)