While the beauty industry is currently deciding who owns the rights to unicorns, drippy lips, and silver moons — we can go ahead and give Milk Makeup full jurisdiction over holograms. The brand was one of the first to market with its cult, duo-chrome Holographic Highlighters. And it just announced Generation 2.0. Enter: Milk Holographic Lip Gloss.
The two shades of gooey lip gloss are identical to the highlighter hues Supernova and the latest warm-golden shade, Mars. Both feel super moisturizing on lips thanks to ingredients like coconut oil, avocado oil, and mango butter. And they're satisfyingly gooey — meaning they give that super wet effect and stick to lips without melting off after an hour. And if you have to ask if they're as shimmery and iridescent as the face highlighters, well, just look at them. (Go all out and wear them on your lips with pride — or dab them just on the center of your lips for a subtler plumping effect.)
Advertisement
These lip glosses don’t launch for another week — giving you just enough time to clear out your makeup bag to make space for them.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement