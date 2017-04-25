It looks like Apple fans are going to have to reset their countdowns. Mashable reports that the iPhone 8 is facing a few delays and might not make it to market this September. According to the site, the release date could move to October or November.
9to5Mac reports that Apple analyst KGI Ming-Chi Kuo says many of the parts that Apple has ordered for the new iPhone are custom to the product and that manufacturing is taking much longer than expected. Many rumors that surround the new phone, including its fancy under-glass fingerprint sensor, ultra-vivid OLED display, and 3-D front camera are causing major delays as Apple works to make sure that each component is up to snuff. However, since announcements and press events don't need actual prototypes, Apple's announcement of the new iPhone 8 — or iPhone X, in reference to the device's 10-year anniversary — and iPhone 7S/7S Plus models should proceed as scheduled.
The iPhone 7S and 7S Plus will not face the same delays as their upgraded counterparts and analysts predict that they'll ship on time. Mashable adds that the iPhone 8's release will likely hamper sales of new gen-7 phones. After all, there's no reason to upgrade if the 8 is just a few months away and includes a bevy of brand-new features. But there may be one reason that Apple's not sweating that minor detail: If rumors are to be believed, the iPhone 8 will be considerably more expensive than the updated iPhone 7. Predictions place the cutting-edge phone at over $1,000 for a 256 GB model, which may put it out of reach for many shoppers.
While the iPhone 8 remains shrouded in mystery, plenty of predictions are spreading across the internet. You can find out exactly what's happening here.
