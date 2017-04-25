Beauty and the Beast is a bigger hit than anyone could have imagined. The film is already smashing box office records and inspiring a lot of questions and conversation about the possible racist undertones. So surely Dan Stevens, who's seen his star rise inestimably after his turn as the Beast, must have taken a lot of souvenirs home from the set.
Stevens, for the record, has been great in previous roles, including as Matthew Crawley in Downton Abbey, David on Legion, and as the villain in the criminally underrated horror film The Guest. Those are all fantastic entertainments, and yet none of them have the glitz and glamor associated with a major blockbuster.
But Stevens said he didn't want to deck his halls with Beast paraphernalia. He said he took home just one thing when speaking at the Tribeca Film Fest.
“The prosthetic guys did mount the horns on two plaques for me at the end of the production, which was nice," Stevens said. "That’s the only stuffed animal head I have in my house.”
Those are some good souvenirs. Especially since some people find the Beast hotter than when he transforms back into a human. If Stevens is ever having people over, he can put on the Beast horns in order to command additional respect and adoration from the assembled. That's power nobody else can replicate.
