It was only a matter of time before Miley Cyrus would enter the world of superheroes and extra-terrestrial ass-kickers. But still, it comes as a surprise to hear that former Hannah Montana star has a secret cameo in the highly-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 already. It seems like only yesterday she was playing piano for Liam Hemsworth on the set of a Nicholas Sparks movie and now here she is in outer space, providing a key vocal element to a blockbuster Marvel film.
In the film, Cyrus voices Mainframe in an uncredited voiceover. Mainframe is a robotic operating system that has taken over a planet. Mainframe is also "an alternate character" stemming from another Marvel character, Vision, according to SuperHeroHype.com.
So, how did we end up here? And how did no one know that Cyrus was joining the ranks of Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper in lending her voice to a character in the movie? Well, it was apparently the director, James Gunn, as well as Marvel President Kevin Feige, who wanted to keep his interest in working with the The Voice judge under wraps, because he didn't know if timing would work out — or if she'd even be into the role.
Read on to find out exactly how they came to score Cyrus for the job.