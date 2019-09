The Murder Rate Of Transgender Women In The U.S. Isn't Declining

The 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey revealed that 58% of trans people who interacted with police who knew or thought they were trans experienced some form of mistreatment , from verbal harassment to sexual assault. The fear of being charged with a crime themselves while seeking help from the police comes partially from the fact that 33% of black and 30% of multiracial trans women said in the same survey a cop assumed they were sex workers at some point.